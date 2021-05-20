Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €13.12 ($15.44) on Tuesday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.43.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

