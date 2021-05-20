Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock worth $45,150,095. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

