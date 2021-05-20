Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.