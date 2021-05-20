Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 198,008 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 608.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of PTC worth $31,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PTC by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PTC by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 200,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,448 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $127.12 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

