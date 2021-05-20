Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 71,943 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $33,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 70,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 63,635.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 175,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of -210.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

