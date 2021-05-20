Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,907 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $139.15 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

