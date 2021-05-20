Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.25 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,876,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $136.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

