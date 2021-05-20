Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,880 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $28,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

