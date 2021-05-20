Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,713 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Best Buy worth $28,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

BBY stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

