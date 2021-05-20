Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Tops $40.29

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

