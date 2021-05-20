Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,909. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.