Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

