Equities Analysts Set Expectations for R1 RCM Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCM. Cowen boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

