Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.90.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.39. The company had a trading volume of 76,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,023. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.55 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.