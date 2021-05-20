Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.32. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 244,418 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

