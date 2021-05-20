Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 11,165 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $175.84. 272,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.