Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 25,725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 94,791 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,034,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 216,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 318,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,209. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

