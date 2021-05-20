Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 47,600 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 33,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,315. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

