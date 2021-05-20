Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

