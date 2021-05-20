Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.81. 90,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,667,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

