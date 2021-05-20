Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,973.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

