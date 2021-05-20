Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,003,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,009,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 10,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,973.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.