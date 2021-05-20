Estate Counselors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

