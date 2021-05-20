Estate Counselors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,135. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

