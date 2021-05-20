Estate Counselors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.20. 1,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,657. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.41 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

