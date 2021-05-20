Estate Counselors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.