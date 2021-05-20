Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of EUXTF opened at $102.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05. Euronext has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $122.05.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.