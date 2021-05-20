Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

EVRG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

