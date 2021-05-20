Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 408,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

