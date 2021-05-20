Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 3,546 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $2,816.02.

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.