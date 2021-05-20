Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi Sells 40,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vincent T. Marchesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13.

EXEL opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after buying an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $60,911,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

