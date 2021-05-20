Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Shares of EXPN stock traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,705 ($35.34). 1,723,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,682.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,677.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

