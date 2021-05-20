Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) SVP Sells $47,942.04 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EXR opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $149.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

