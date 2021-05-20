Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up to $81.01

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.01, but opened at $83.60. Fabrinet shares last traded at $83.84, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.