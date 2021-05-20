Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

