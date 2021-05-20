Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $320.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $313.59 on Monday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

