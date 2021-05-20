Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8,155.50 and last traded at $8,150.00. 14 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,127.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8,104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $197.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

