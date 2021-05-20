Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

FPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

FPI stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

