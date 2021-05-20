Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $684,559.36 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,285. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

