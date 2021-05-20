Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,123,106.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,224 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,674. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

