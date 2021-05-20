Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTHM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Fathom has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

