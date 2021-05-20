Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 7,500 ($97.99). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,645 ($99.88).

Ferguson stock traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9,632 ($125.84). The company had a trading volume of 460,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,047. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,802.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

