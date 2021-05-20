Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $135.15. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,176. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.07. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $134.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $302,394,000.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

