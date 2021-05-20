Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,519,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 317,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000.

EMQQ opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57.

