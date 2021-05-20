Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM comprises approximately 0.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.