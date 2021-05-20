Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.8% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after buying an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 163.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $37.89 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,262.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

