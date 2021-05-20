Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 8,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.