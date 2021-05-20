Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

COUP stock opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $199.66 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

