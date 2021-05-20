Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

