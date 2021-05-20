Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after buying an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.